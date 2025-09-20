Begin typing your search...

    Deputy CM Udhayanidhi extends Rs 23L aid to sportspersons under champions drive

    A government release said that Udhayanidhi handed over Rs. 2.61 lakh each to para athletes Muthumeena Vellaisamy, N Sankar Sathya, K Kajan Gowtham to take part in a competition which will be held in Australia between October 8 and October 15.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Sept 2025 8:10 AM IST
    Deputy CM Udhayanidhi extends Rs 23L aid to sportspersons under champions drive
    X

    Udhayanidhi handed over Rs. 2.61 lakh each to para athletes Muthumeena Vellaisamy, N Sankar Sathya, K Kajan Gowtham to take part in a competition which will be held in Australia between October 8 and October 15.

    CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also the minister of sports and the youth welfare department, handed over Rs 23 lakh to the sportspersons under the Tamil Nadu Champions initiative on Friday.

    A government release said that Udhayanidhi handed over Rs. 2.61 lakh each to para athletes Muthumeena Vellaisamy, N Sankar Sathya, K Kajan Gowtham to take part in a competition which will be held in Australia between October 8 and October 15.

    “Also, Rs 75,000 was given to para badminton player Dinakaran Pandurangan to practice for the World Championship and Asian Games. Moreover, Rs 1.25 lakh and Rs 1 lakh were provided to swimmer Pramiti Gnanasekaran and athlete Gopika to take part in competitions and buy equipment.

    Rs 4.10 lakh was provided to archer KS Venessa Sri to procure equipment,” the release said, underscoring the kind of help extended.

    Udhayanidhi Stalin
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X