Deputy CM Udhayanidhi extends Rs 23L aid to sportspersons under champions drive

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also the minister of sports and the youth welfare department, handed over Rs 23 lakh to the sportspersons under the Tamil Nadu Champions initiative on Friday.

A government release said that Udhayanidhi handed over Rs. 2.61 lakh each to para athletes Muthumeena Vellaisamy, N Sankar Sathya, K Kajan Gowtham to take part in a competition which will be held in Australia between October 8 and October 15.

“Also, Rs 75,000 was given to para badminton player Dinakaran Pandurangan to practice for the World Championship and Asian Games. Moreover, Rs 1.25 lakh and Rs 1 lakh were provided to swimmer Pramiti Gnanasekaran and athlete Gopika to take part in competitions and buy equipment.

ஆஸ்திரேலியாவில் அக்டோபர் மாதம் நடைபெறவுள்ள 2025 Virtus athletics championships-இல் பங்கேற்கவுள்ள தடகள வீராங்கனை தங்கை முத்துமீனா, தம்பிகள் சங்கரசத்யா, கஜன் கவுதமன் ஆகியோருக்கு தலா ரூ.2.61 இலட்சம் மற்றும் 3rd Asian youth games 2025-இல் பங்கேற்கவுள்ள தங்கை பிரமிதிக்கு ரூ.1.25… pic.twitter.com/SvN3u3MswB — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) September 19, 2025

Rs 4.10 lakh was provided to archer KS Venessa Sri to procure equipment,” the release said, underscoring the kind of help extended.