Depression over Bay of Bengal to intensify into Cyclone Montha by Oct 27; nine TN ports on alert

CHENNAI: The well-marked low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression on Saturday morning (Oct 25), and is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm named Montha by Monday, October 27, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The depression, now located about 990 km east-southeast of Chennai, is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression by Sunday, October 26, before turning into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by October 27 morning.

Once formed, Montha is forecast to move northwestwards toward the Andhra Pradesh coast and make landfall between Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam early next week.

In response, storm warning-cage 1 has been raised at nine ports in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as the system gains strength, according to a Daily Thanthi report. The weather department has also advise fishermen not to venture into the sea and coastal residents to stay alert as the system intensifies further.

While the storm's path is towards Andhra Pradesh, isolated light rain is predicted for parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kanchipuram.

Meanwhile, as the northeast monsoon strengthens, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has predicted moderate showers with thunderstorm and lightning till 1 pm today (October 25) in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi. Light rain is likely in the KTCC region: Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai, and Chengalpattu, in the same time period.

This development follows scattered rainfall across Tamil Nadu, with Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts receiving the highest amounts in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from Bureau)