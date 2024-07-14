Depressed by wife’s death by suicide, Salem doctor kills self with poison-laced IV injection

CHENNAI: Driven to depression following the recent death of his wife, a 33-year-old doctor died by suicide in Salem's Ammapet by taking an IV drip laced with poison, on Saturday, as reported by Maalai Malar.



The doctor, Iniyan from Vaikal Pattarai in Salem, was working at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Tenkasi. A couple of years ago, he met Soumya (31), at a bank in Salem where she worked. The duo fell in love and got married last November with the blessings of both families and moved into a house in Tenkasi.

Recently, Iniyan got an opportunity to work out of station for six months. He asked Soumya to stay with his parents in Salem. But she refused and insisted on staying with her parents in Chengalpattu, which triggered an intense argument between the couple. "Following this, the woman died by suicide on July 7," police said.

Heartbroken by this, Iniyan attempted suicide by injecting an empty syringe into his arms but his parents rushed him to a hospital where he was treated and sent home a few days ago. However, he could not get over the death of his wife and took the extreme step on Saturday morning after injecting himself with an IV drip mixed with a poisonous substance.

On information, the Ammapet police sent his body to the Salem government hospital for an autopsy. Further investigations are on.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.