Deploy women cops on frontline, station duties, orders TN police top brass

CHENNAI:In a significant move, the Additional Director General of Police has instructed top officials to ensure that women constables are optimally utilised in station duties and frontline duties, rather than being retained in camp offices for administrative tasks.

This directive aims to strengthen the department's capacity to handle rapidly increased crimes against women and children.

Women constables play a vital role in handling sensitive cases, including those involving victims of sexual offenses, domestic violence, and other gender-based crimes. Their presence in police stations is crucial to ensure that victims, particularly women and children, feel safe, heard, and supported while reporting crimes.

The order, dated February 8, emphasises the need for women constables to be deployed in police stations, special units, and field duties where their skills can render meaningful contributions to policing objectives. All unit heads have been directed to review existing deployments and make necessary adjustments at the earliest.

This move is expected to enhance the department's responsiveness to crimes against women and children and ensure that victims receive the support and justice they deserve.