Deploy cops to schools on last day of Class 12 board exams: TN education dept

CHENNAI: With the Class 12 board exam concluding today, the Department of School Education has directed the schools to ask the respective local police station to deploy personnel to each school conducting the final exam, so that students depart the premises peacefully.

“Deploying the personnel will ensure that students leave the school premises without causing any commotion and ruckus, since board exams for classes 11 and 12 conclude on March 25 and 27, respectively,” the statement read.

The Class 12 board exam for 2024-25 academic year began on March 3 and it ends today. Over 8.21 lakh students have written the exam, of which 4.24 lakh are girls and 3.79 lakh are boys. Exams for Class 12 were conducted in 3,316 centres with 4,800 flying squads. The Class 10 board exam will be conducted from March 28 to April 15.

Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has urged students of classes 10, 11 and 12 to call helpline numbers 9498383075 and 9498383076 for complaints, queries and clarification related to the final exam.

Tentative dates for the result to be announced are April 9 for Class 12, April 19 for classes 11 and 10.