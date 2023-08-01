Dent to social justice, says EPS flaying govt over fund diversion

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami also on Monday criticised the DMK government that it has diverted the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) fund for Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam.

“I strongly condemn the incompetent DMK government for diverting Rs 1,560 crore from the SCSP to the Mahalir Urimai Thittam, causing severe dent to social justice,” Palaniswami said in his social media post.This exposed the DMK leaders, who speak about social justice in public meetings and films.

They have betrayed the people of SC community, said the AIADMK general secretary. Palaniswami demanded the government to return the fund, which was diverted to the DMK’s flagship programme, to the respective departments to benefit the targeted group.