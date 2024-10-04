Denied motorbike, Class 10 Salem boy makes his own e-bicycle

CHENNAI: Making the best possible use of his interest in science and innovation, a Class 10 student S Abhishek of a government boys’ school at Ramanaickanpalayam village of Salem district manufactured an electric bicycle to commute to school every day, located at 15 km proximity.

Abhishek studies in a State-run school in Salem. As his daily commute to school was a challenge and consumed ample time, Abhishek had requested his father, who is a farm worker, for a bike.

“As I am below 18 years of age, my father refused to get me a motorbike. But, observing both my father and grandfather engage in menial electric works at home, I decided to make an electric bicycle,” said Abhishek.

However, the innovation itself was not a smooth ride, as Abhishek had to spend Rs 10,000 overall to purchase a battery, motor and charger for his ‘upscaled’ bicycle.

“Besides the money of Rs 10,000, I needed to purchase items for the bicycle. I had spent six months working on it. Besides the 2,800 rpm motor, the gear, battery and the charger, the rest of the parts I had recycled from my old cycle,” explained Abhishek.

Additionally, since he had been riding his electric bicycle to school, Abhishek says, his friends have been requesting him to make one for them.

“Earlier, I rode to school on my regular cycle. But, upscaling it has given a lot of confidence and of course a smoother ride to the school,” he adds.

Abhishek further said that he is planning on taking science stream in class 11 so that he can expand his interest and knowledge on the subject.

“I want to innovate more such items, both for me and for people. I will work towards it as people have motivated me enough for this creation,” he said.

Meanwhile, hearing about his achievement, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi speaking to Abhishek expressed his wishes.

“It is a proud moment that government school students are involved in such creation,” he said.