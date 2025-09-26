Denied a place to call home, Ozhalur’s transgender residents stand their ground

CHENNAI: For more than three dozen transgender residents of Ozhalur, a quiet village near Alapakkam, the dream of a safe home remains out of reach. Though the district administration allotted land to them months ago, local residents allegedly uprooted the boundary stones, leaving the site disputed and unsafe.

C Maisha, who received patta for the land from the Chengalpattu district Collector, recalled the initial excitement. "Officials assured us that houses would be built once we submitted the papers," she said. "But after we handed over the documents, they told us the funds had run out and asked us to approach the Collector again."

When the group went to inspect their plots before meeting officials, they were shocked to find the boundary stones missing. Fearing encroachment, they hurriedly put up a small shelter with an asbestos sheet, helped by their community elders.

The hostility runs deeper than missing markers. Villagers have reportedly said they want a cricket ground on the site. Some families occupying nearby government poramboke land are also claiming ownership of the plots allotted to the transgender group.

"When we approached the village panchayat president, he suggested we ask the government for another location," said R Sunitha, another member of the group. "We refused. This land was given to us. We won't give it up, " she added.

For now, the 37 beneficiaries are clinging to the promise of a permanent home, urging the government to secure their rightful plots and protect them from intimidation.

When DT Next contacted, Chengalpattu tahsildar T Arumugam said, "We have provided patta for the villagers who have proper documents, Aadhaar and ID cards. Also, plans are under way to install CCTV cameras to avoid untoward incidents. The allotted land to the third gender persons can't be changed."