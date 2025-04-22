Denial of Opposition’s rights to raise public issues is murder of democracy, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK for allegedly denying the principal opposition the opportunity to raise the issue concerns over large-scale irregularities in TASMAC, resulting in scam exceeding Rs 1,000. He stated that the systematic effort to strip the opposition of its rights amounted to nothing short of a “murder of democracy” and was a blatant violation of the long-standing traditions of the House.

“As Leader of the Opposition, I have every right to raise matters concerning the public. It is a right vested in the principal opposition and a long-standing tradition of the House. However, this right has been blatantly disregarded. Despite having sought permission from the Speaker ( M Appavu) to raise pressing issues, he denied it. It has been done intentionally to prevent us from highlighting the critical issues,” Palaniswami told media persons after staging a walkout from the House ahead of the demands for grants related to electricity, prohibition and excise.

The principal opposition party has a responsibility to highlight issues affecting the common man and to call out government wrongdoing. It is the duty of the government to respond appropriately to every single issue raised, he said. “The AIADMK government had functioned in a democratic manner. We gave everyone the opportunity to speak. But the situation now is entirely different. The ruling party is clearly afraid of the Enforcement Directorate and is unable to respond to our questions,” he added.

Recalling the FIR filed in connection with the TASMAC scam, Palaniswami pointed out that the ED had carried out searches at several premises, including TASMAC’s headquarters, a month ago. Despite widespread media reports and raids that have highlighted large-scale irregularities, neither the Chief Minister M K Stalin nor the minister concerned V Senthilbalaji has issued any clarification to date. “That is why I wanted to raise the issue at the appropriate time in the House. But I was denied permission to speak,” he said, reiterating that it was nothing less than a democratic travesty.

Palaniswami further claimed that the scale of the scam far exceeded the estimates made by central agencies. He noted that overpricing liquor by Rs 10 per bottle, with around Rs 1.5 cr bottles sold daily, has led to illegal collections of over Rs 450 cr per month. “In a year, this adds up to Rs5,400 cr funnelled to the government through overpricing alone,” he alleged.