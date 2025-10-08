Dengue cases on the rise in TN; 8 deaths reported so far in 2025

CHENNAI: The sporadic rains that Tamil Nadu has received in the recent past have led to a spike in dengue cases in the last few weeks, prompting the State government to hold an interdepartmental meeting to review the northeast monsoon preparation and epidemic prevention on Tuesday.

Expressing concern over the sharp rise in the fever cases across the State, State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said 15,796 dengue infections and eight fatalities have been reported so far in 2025.

Addressing reporters after a high-level inter-departmental review meeting at TNGMSSH here, the Minister said all service departments, including Public Health, Rural Development, and Municipal Administration, have intensified vector-control drives to contain the spread.

"Dengue cases have increased in recent days, largely due to water stagnation around residential areas during the monsoon. The government is taking multi-pronged preventive measures, including house-to-house inspections, source reduction, and fogging operations," he said.

Subramanian added that the fatalities were under control, adding, "The eight deaths reported this year are primarily due to comorbidities. The Health Department has strengthened surveillance and awareness campaigns to prevent further transmission."

To curb mosquito breeding, officials are conducting door-to-door inspections to identify stagnant water sources and are deploying teams for larvicidal spraying and fogging across urban and rural regions. The Minister also assured that medical camps are being regularly organised in vulnerable areas to ensure timely diagnosis and treatment.

"In 2024, the State government conducted over 18,000 special monsoon medical camps, benefiting more than 21 lakh people. Similar large-scale preventive initiatives are being rolled out this year as part of the comprehensive monsoon disease control strategy," he said.

The meeting, jointly chaired by Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru and Health Minister Subramanian, reviewed precautionary measures to mitigate vector-borne and waterborne diseases during the northeast monsoon. Senior officials from various departments, including health, sanitation, and water supply, participated in it.

The Health Minister reiterated that public cooperation remains crucial, urging residents to keep the surroundings clean, remove stagnant water, and seek immediate medical attention in case of fever or related symptoms.