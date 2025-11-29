Dengue cases decline even as seasonal fevers surge across TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is witnessing a rise in the number of seasonal fever cases, with hospitals across the State reporting increased outpatient footfall. Infections caused by respiratory viruses, including the RV virus and influenza, are among the most frequently detected.

However, dengue, which dominated the State’s fever profile in previous years, has shown a marked decline, according to data from the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Statewide dengue statistics reflect a steep downward trend. The number of cases, which stood at 30,425 in 2022, rose sharply to 49,398 in 2023 before falling to 46,925 in 2024. As of November 28 this year, Tamil Nadu had recorded 18,725 dengue cases — a reduction of nearly 60% compared with the previous year’s total.

Officials said the consistent fall since 2023 shows that dengue remains under control in most districts. However, they cautioned that Chennai, Cuddalore, Tiruvallur, Salem, Vellore, Villupuram and Kancheepuram continue to require close monitoring due to recurring local clusters.

In Chennai, dengue cases declined by 28%, from 7,184 in 2024 to 5,170 so far this year. Health officials stressed that despite this decline, the dense population of the city demands sustained vigilance, and that continuous surveillance, community awareness campaigns and rigorous source reduction measures would remain essential.

They also attributed the improvement to a combination of stringent preventive steps, intensive micro-level surveillance and effective vector-control strategies implemented by local bodies. Regular larval control activities and close monitoring of breeding sources have significantly contributed to the decline.

A major factor has been the Health Information Management System (HIMS), which mandates 4,070 government and private hospitals to upload dengue case data daily. This real-time reporting enables health authorities to identify emerging clusters and initiate rapid interventions.

Strict enforcement under the TN Public Health Act, 1939, which allows cancellation of hospital licences for failing to report dengue cases, has further strengthened compliance.