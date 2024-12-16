Democratic forces must unite to fight abomination called 'One Nation, One election': CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Upping his ante against the proposed “One Nation, One Election”(ONOE) Bill being ‘pushed’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP regime, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that the democratic forces in the country must unite to fight the abomination and save the country and its constitution. Stalin also said that the BJP regime was pushing ONOE to deflect attention from the BJP government’s failure on core issues.

In a message posted on his ‘X’ handle, Stalin said, “All the democratic forces must unite & fight tooth and nail against this abomination imposed in the garb of electoral reform, to save India, its diversity and the Constitution.

Reiterating that INDIA will resist the anti-federal & impractical “One nation one election” as it will push the country into the perils of unitary form of governance, killing its diversity and democracy in the process, Stalin said that the Union government seeks to push ONOE with an ulterior motive of conducting a Presidential form of election, which is against the spirit of our Constitution.”

Stalin also cautioned that the “proposed bill, if passed and implemented, will remove the legal checks and balances put in place in the form of periodic elections by the framers of our great Constitution” to prevent the country from slipping into anarchy and totalitarianism. “State elections would lose their political significance and regional sentiments and diversity would be destroyed,” he added.

“The BJP lacks a majority to pass the critical legislation that threatens to alter India’s polity forever. Yet, a brazen attempt is being made to settle scores and deflect attention from the BJP’s failures to address core issues affecting the country’s progress,” the Chief Minister added.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution opposing the ONOE proposal of the union government.