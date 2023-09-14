Delta farmers to protest on Sept 19

TIRUCHY: Delta farmers on Wednesday decided to hold a rail roko protest across the region on September 19 demanding the Centre to get Tamil Nadu its share in the Cauvery from Karnataka to save the standing crops.

Farmers also sought the support of all sections of the public and all associations to join the protest. An emergency meeting of the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta Farmers Association was held in Thanjavur on Wednesday in which it was resolved to conduct a series of protests against the union government and pressure the Karnataka government to release water to Tamil Nadu.

“Cauvery Delta region is in distress,” said PR Pandian, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta Farmers Association and president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association.

As a part of the fight to save the standing kuruvai and ongoing samba, Delta farmers have planned to organise the protest prior to the Supreme Court’s verdict, expected on September 21.

“Initially, the road roko would be held in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts and farmers associations will seek the support of political parties, various associations, including the traders, and the public,” Pandian said.