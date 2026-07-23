Delta farmers to organise conference on impact of El Niño on August 1

“With the Mettur level below 75 feet, chances for water release for irrigation are less. Around 12 lakh acres of land in the Cauvery delta region may turn into desert. The farmers are sceptical about samba cultivation too," Pandian said.

Thus, the Delta farmers have decided to organise a conference on the impact of El Nino on farming activities on August 1, in which several thousands of farmers would take part, he said.