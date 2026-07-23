Delta farmers to organise conference on impact of El Niño on August 1

TIRUCHY: Delta farmers have planned to organise a special conference to discuss the impact of El Niño on farming activities in Tiruvarur on August 1. Resolutions stressing both the State and Centre's intervention would be passed. Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association president PR Pandian said the Cauvery Delta lost Kuruvai cultivation this year and the El Niño hit the Southwest Monsoon rains in Kerala and Karnataka, worsening the drought situation.
“With the Mettur level below 75 feet, chances for water release for irrigation are less. Around 12 lakh acres of land in the Cauvery delta region may turn into desert. The farmers are sceptical about samba cultivation too," Pandian said.
Thus, the Delta farmers have decided to organise a conference on the impact of El Nino on farming activities on August 1, in which several thousands of farmers would take part, he said.
Ravishankar, the prominent scientist on climate change, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, Agriculture University Vice Chancellor (In-charge) Subramanian and other experts would take part and interact with the farmers and would clarify their doubts, Pandian said.