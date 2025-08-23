Delta farmers to attend SKM meeting in Delhi on Aug 25

TIRUCHY: A section of farmers from the Delta region staged a protest in Thanjavur on Saturday and proceeded to Delhi as part of their stir pressing for various demands, particularly a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agricultural products. They have planned a massive protest on August 26.

PR Pandian, the president of the Coordination Committee of the All Farmers Association, led the protest. According to Pandian, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a non-political farmers’ federation, has planned a meeting in Delhi on August 25 for various demands, including profitable pricing for farm products. Pandian, who is also a member of SKM, further said that Tamil Nadu farmers will hold a massive protest on August 26 in the capital.

As many as 30 farmers, headed by Pandian, staged a protest at Thanjavur railway station and proceeded to Delhi by train. “The Tamil Nadu farmers have planned to stage a protest against the Mekedatu dam project proposed by the Karnataka government. The Union government should direct the neighbouring state to drop the plans for the construction of the dam across Mekedatu. We will also demand a permanent solution for the Mullaiperiyar dam, genetically modified (GM) crops, and corporate involvement in agriculture,” Pandian said.

Alleging that the GM crops have been gradually introduced in Tamil Nadu, he said that the farmers would campaign against the ill effects of GM crops and prevent their usage in the State.