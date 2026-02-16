Delta farmers seek water release till Feb-end to save standing crops

After repeated appeals from various farmers' associations, the state government decided not to close the dam and released 1,500 cusecs on February 3, and maintained it at 2,000 cusecs on February 4. “But the 2,000 cusecs of water have been released on the turn system from the Grand Anicut (Kallanai). Accordingly, 1,000 cusecs were maintained for the Cauvery, while Vennaru and the GA Canal received less than the usual. Thus, we demand to step up the release of water from Mettur," Pandian said.