Delta farmers seek water release till Feb-end to save standing crops

TIRUCHY: With a quantum of 2,000 cusecs of water released for irrigation from February 4, following repeated demands from farmers across the Delta region to release water till the end of February, they now insist the quantum be increased to ensure the water reaches the tail-end regions to protect the standing samba and thalady.
The Mettur reservoir used to be shut on the customary date of January 28, anticipating the commencement of samba and thalady harvest. However, due to the impact of the recent Ditwah cyclone, the ready-for-harvest kuruvai and early samba crops had been damaged across the region. After which, farmers commenced re-cultivation in many places, and the harvesting was delayed. This led to a situation where farmers required water at least till the end of February.
“As the water released from Mettur earlier failed to reach the tail-end regions, the farmers were struggling to go ahead with the samba and thalady cultivation. Though re-cultivation was undertaken across the region now, it is necessary to save the standing crops. Thus, we demanded the state government not to shut the Mettur on January 28 but release water till February-end," said PR Pandian, president, Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association.
After repeated appeals from various farmers' associations, the state government decided not to close the dam and released 1,500 cusecs on February 3, and maintained it at 2,000 cusecs on February 4. “But the 2,000 cusecs of water have been released on the turn system from the Grand Anicut (Kallanai). Accordingly, 1,000 cusecs were maintained for the Cauvery, while Vennaru and the GA Canal received less than the usual. Thus, we demand to step up the release of water from Mettur," Pandian said.
Pointing out that the Mettur storage stood at 54 TMC on Sunday, he said it can be maintained with 50 TMC, and the remaining water should be released for the Delta irrigation to save the withering standing samba and thalady crops on time, as farmers from Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam depend on river irrigation only.