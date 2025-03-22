Delta farmers protest across region

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY: Delta farmers staged a protest across the region on Friday against the arrest of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) Non-Political leaders in Punjab while they were on the way for a talk with the government.

A team of leaders from SKM (NP) including the National Coordinator Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Tamil Nadu Coordinator PR Pandian and Kerala coordinator John were arrested after the talk by the government for their long pending demand of legalising MSP had failed for the third time. The information about the detention of the farmer leaders went viral among the farmers across the state and the Delta farmers staged a series of protests.

The farmers led by the president of SKM, Tamil Nadu unit P Ayyakannu blocked the Madurai- Chennai Vaigai express at Chinthamani near Chathiram bus stand demanding the release of the detained farmers and fulfilling their long pending demands. The farmers raised slogans against the union government and pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to double the income of farmers during his election campaign in 2014 but failed to fulfil the promise.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting farmers. When the farmers failed to move from the rails, the police arrested 20 farmers including Ayyakannu. The train left after a 30-minute halt at Chinthamani.

Meanwhile, similar protests were held in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam. The protesting farmers demanded the union government to provide profitable pricing for the farm produce. They also continued to raise slogans in support of the SMK leaders who were on relay protest in Delhi.