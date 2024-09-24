Delta farmers besiege EE office, seek water for tail-end regions

TIRUCHY: A section of farmers on Monday attempted to besiege the Delta office of the Executive Engineer of the Water Resources Department in Tiruchy demanding water for the tail-end regions.

According to the protesting farmers, there were Laskars in the PWD during the earlier days and they were responsible for the release of water and ensuring the water reached the tail-end regions.

However, these Laskar posts have been vacant for the past several years and so the water failed to reach the tail-end areas in the Delta districts.

They said that they were approaching the officials every time the water was released from Mettur and appealed to them to ensure the water reached the tail-end regions. However, the officials fail to pay attention to the repeated pleas of the farmers who are struggling for water to save their standing crops.

On Monday, a section of farmers headed by P Ayyakannu, the state president of Desiya Thennidhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam assembled in front of the Executive Engineer (Water Resources) office at Cantonment in Tiruchy and staged a protest.

They also besieged the vehicle of the Executive Engineer and demanded the release of adequate water so that it would reach the tail-end region.

The officials held talks with the protesting farmers but they were not satisfied. So they left the office and went to the Collectorate and submitted a petition with the Collector M Pradeep Kumar and appealed to release water and ensure it reaches the tail end region.