Delta districts of TN receive moderate to heavy rain

TIRUCHY: The Cauvery Delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagai and Tiruchy experienced widespread rains from Friday night to Saturday morning throwing normal life of the people out of gear.

However, for schools it was a working day despite continuous rains. Almost all the Delta districts received widespread rainfall from Friday evening.

In Tiruchy, moderate rainfall was witnessed on Friday but it played a hide and seek till Saturday afternoon. However most of the roads were inundated.

The rural parts of the district also received a good spell of rain.

Meanwhile, the districts like Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam received heavy rain from the morning hours.

However, there was a break after 11 am, but rain poured again in the evening.

The continuous rains made people stay indoors the whole day. Heavy to moderate rains had been witnessed in the rural areas particularly in Mayiladuthurai and Ariyalur during the peak hours.

Rain water was seen stagnating even on Saturday morning and vehicles and motorists waded through the stagnated water in several districts while the meteorological department predicted heavy rainfall in the Delta for three more days.