Delimitation: Take part in March 5 meeting to protect State rights, CM Stalin appeals to all political parties

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said the question of delimitation is related to Tamil Nadu's rights and protecting its interests, and urged political parties who have decided to stay away from the all-party meeting organised by the DMK to reconsider their decision.

Addressing a function in Nagapattinam, the CM said the union government is planning to implement the three-language policy through 'compulsion', and similarly, in the delimitation exercise, it is attempting to cut down the number of seats for Tamil Nadu.

Stating that the matter pertains to state's rights and must not be evaluated politically, the CM said of 40 parties invited for the all-party meeting on March 5 most have confirmed their participation while a few have said they would not be taking part.

Appealing to such parties, the CM said they should not evaluate the issue through the prism of politics. "This is not an individual issue or one about the DMK. So reconsider your decision," he urged.

Stalin said Tamil Nadu has been fighting hard with its 39 MPs for every demand. If the number declines in the name of delimitation, there would be consequences. “Hence, shed political differences and join the meeting...let's show (the Centre) how united we are on this demand," he said.

The BJP, Seeman-led NTK and former Union Minister GK Vaasan-led TMC (Moopanar) were the key parties that have said they would not take part in the meeting.