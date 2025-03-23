Delimitation DMK’s last resort for 2026, FM Nirmala Sitharaman says in Chennai

CHENNAI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday lambasted the DMK for raising "emotional" issues, such as alleged Hindi imposition and Parliament delimitation, and said the ruling party was trying to divert attention from serious issues in the state, like the deteriorating law and order and the alleged multi-crore Tasmac liquor scam.

Tearing into the ruling party, she said it had nothing much to showcase as its own achievements, and hence, is set out to create an emotional narrative before the people who will be voting next year. “There is lawlessness in the state and women are not safe,” the finance minister said.

Recalling the Anna University sexual assault case, the FM alleged that state was not doing enough against criminals allegedly associated with the DMK.

"What happened to that woman? Is the accused your party worker or not? Similarly, there is no word on the Kallakurichi incident from those who speak about social reforms and self-respect," she said.

The BJP leader said central agencies, including the CBI, was monitoring the drug cartel and the international mafia that are smuggling drugs into TN. The law enforcement agencies will certainly act, she said.

"Just like how scams used to come out daily during the Manmohan Singh (UPA) regime, of which DMK was a part. Such stories and more scams are happening in TN today," Sitharaman said during a media interaction here.

"How to face the 2026 Assembly polls and cheat the people through falsehood? Take up delimitation and issues like the National Education Policy," the minister said.

Population was not the only consideration for creating a Lok Sabha seat and this was evident from the fact that there are MPs representing Ladakh and Lakshadweep, apparently with smaller population, she said.

On the Hindi 'imposition' row, Sitharaman said she has seen the "false propaganda," since her school days.

Referring to the Kerala CM and Karnataka deputy CM attending the JAC meet, she wondered whether Stalin raised the Mullaiperiar dam row and the Cauvery water dispute with them.