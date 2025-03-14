"Delimitation a non-issue, DMK, allies creating ruckus": BJP's Annamalai slams TN govt

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai has sharply criticised the ongoing political discourse around delimitation, calling it a "non-issue" and accusing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin of unnecessarily stirring controversy.

"Like One Nation One Election, we are talking to the people now. A committee has submitted a report before the Parliament, and we all know the way forward," said K Annamalai to the media.

He went on to clarify that when the delimitation is announced, the process will follow a pro-rata system, as outlined by Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Karnataka has 28 MPs out of 543, and the ratio will be maintained in the future. Tamil Nadu has 39 out of 543, and that ratio will be maintained," Annamalai explained, further stating, "All states will have the same pro-rata, meaning no state will gain and no state will lose."

Annamalai criticised the DMK and its allies for creating a "ruckus" over the issue, accusing them of trying to cover up their inefficiency.

"Why Tamil Nadu CM has to do all this ruckus and call some of the southern states' leaders on March 22? Simply to hide his inefficiency," he remarked.

He added that the drama created by state governments was unnecessary, stating, "We have seen through this drama."

The BJP leader further stressed that states should focus on governance and development, urging them to compete on attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and progressing their state trajectories.

He also took aim at the DMK for bringing up issues like delimitation, the National Education Policy (NEP), and GST, asserting, "It is very unfortunate that the DMK want to talk about delimitation, NEP, question GST, and I'm very sure that in TN elections, people will teach them a lesson for life."

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai also slammed the DMK government over its fifth budget and claimed that the State budget presented offers nothing more than "empty announcements for publicity" and "commits thousands of crores of corruption" every year.

"It is no wonder that the budget released by the DMK every year is so empty, containing nothing but empty announcements for publicity, without fulfilling any election promises, and only committing thousands of crores of corruption," posted Annamalai on X.

Annamalai's post on X was accompanied by a photo showing empty chairs, symbolising what he described as the lack of substance and accountability in the DMK's budget.

This comes after Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu presented the fifth budget of the DMK government. Amidst the row over the implementation of the National Education Policy and the implementation of the third language, the state government announced that it would use its own funds for government schools.