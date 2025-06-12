Delhi remote control won’t work in TN: Stalin rebuts Shah

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said the Tamils, with their foundations of self-respect, will never allow Delhi to rule the State.

Addressing a gathering in Salem after inaugurating 225 completed projects worth Rs 200.26 crore and laying the foundation stone for 124.42 crore worth of new projects, the Chief Minister launched a scathing attack on the BJP government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying the State government has been funding the projects of the Union government.

“The State government allocates additional funds for projects, either drinking water schemes or construction of houses, as they could not be implemented with funds given by the Union government alone,” he said in response to Shah’s allegation that DMK has not implemented any new schemes. Further, Stalin blamed the BJP government for not implementing any special schemes in Tamil Nadu.

“Even funds sanctioned for some schemes are not given completely. Have you visited to find out the status of AIIMS, announced by the union government ten years ago? It would have been constructed in two years if funds had been allocated. However, after the DMK came to power, numerous projects, including the Kalaignar Centenary Library, a world-class jallikattu arena, and the Keezhadi museum, have been completed in Madurai. That’s the difference between the BJP model and the Dravidian model of governments,” he said.

Accusing the BJP of attempting to cover up and destroy the antiquity of Tamils by deliberately nullifying the findings on the excavations at Keezhadi, Stalin said the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who lacks the courage to question the Union government on these issues, has become a Delhi’s puppet.

“The AIADMK has pledged its self-respect and stays silent, even when Shah said a coalition government will be formed in Tamil Nadu. But people of the State are clear to boycott their alliance, which is against Tamils and Tamil culture,” he said.

Keeping farmers happy

Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the procurement price of paddy has been increased to Rs 2,500 per quintal

The procurement price has been increased to Rs 2,500 for the ordinary variety and Rs 2,545 for the fine variety of rice

The price of the ordinary variety has been raised to Rs 131 and Rs 156 for the fine variety. Ten lakh farmers are expected to benefit from the announcement.