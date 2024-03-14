Delhi police register FIR against TN Minister Anbarasan for threatening PM

CHENNAI: Delhi police on Wednesday registered an FIR against Tamil Nadu minister TM Anbarasan, minister for rural industries, for allegedly threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a public function four days ago. Based on a complaint by Supreme Court lawyer Satya Ranjan Swain, the Parliament Street police station has registered the case under five sections (153, 268, 503, 505, and 506) of IPC.

“TM Anbarasan, a prominent political figure belonging to DMK and minister in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, made a speech at a procession -wherein he openly threatened to cut the Prime Minister of our country, into pieces.

The threatening statement made by Anbarasan is not only alarming and poses a significant risk to the safety and security of our Prime Minister but is also shameful and has been deliberately made to stir the peace and stability of our nation and evoke violence,” the complainant said.Anbarasan made this remark while reacting to Modi’s statement that the DMK would be eradicated.