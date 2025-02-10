Delhi election rout reminder for Opposition unity, says DMK's RS Bharathi

CHENNAI: DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi on Sunday attributed BJP’s triumph in the Delhi Assembly elections to the lack of unity among INDIA bloc parties.

Addressing reporters at the DMK headquarters in Arivalayam, Bharathi emphasised that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost 16 seats because of a split in votes by the Congress party, which serves as a stark reminder for INDIA bloc members.

He underscored the need for unity among opposition parties, stressing that a united front is essential to counter the BJP’s electoral prowess. Bharathi launched a scathing attack on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, questioning her contributions to Tamil Nadu despite claiming Tamil identity.

He accused the central government of perpetrating a “huge betrayal” on Tamil Nadu through the Budget and amendments to the University Grants Commission (UGC) rules. “These amendments would strip the State government of its rights and undermine its autonomy,” he alleged.

The DMK leader also highlighted the Centre’s disproportionate allocation of funds, denying Tamil Nadu its due share. Even though the State contributes a staggering Rs 6.28 lakh crore in tax revenue, TN receives a paltry Rs 56,000 crore in return, he said. Responding to the Tiruparankundram row, Bharathi accused the BJP of creating problems in the name of religion and caste.

He defended the DMK’s resounding victory in the Erode East byelection, dismissing opposition claims of manipulation. “The DMK’s landslide victory in the Erode East byelection, with a margin of 90,000 votes, is a testament to the party’s unwavering commitment to the people of the State,” Bharathi asserted. “The opposition’s allegations about manipulation in voting are a desperate attempt to undermine the legitimacy of our victory,” he said.

Bharathi reiterated DMK’s resolve to continue fighting for the rights and interests of the people of the State, underscoring the party’s commitment to the principles of social justice and democracy.