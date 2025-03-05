Delegates from Malaysia visit TN to explore tourism

CHENNAI: Delegates from Malaysia visited Tamil Nadu for an event organised by Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) to explore the ancient art, literature, culture and spirituality in Kancheepuram, Mahabalipuram and Chennai.

Penang Convention Bureau YB Wong Yuee Harng, Ashwin Gunasekaran, CEO of the bureau and others visited Chennai.

They explored tourist attractions and shared their experiences of tourism in Tamil Nadu with K Manivasan, chairman, TN Tourism Development Corporation.

Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, commissioner and MD of TTDC, and other senior officials were present during the event.