Delayed work at Tiruvallur bus terminus picks up pace

CHENNAI: The construction of the Tiruvallur New Bus Stand, at Vengadanallur near the ICMR, has been under way for over two years. The works commenced in July 2023, with the deadline changing twice this year. Now, the construction is in full swing and is expected to be completed soon.

A senior in the Tiruvallur Municipality told DT Next, "There were some payment issues with the contractor, it was cleared later. We are expecting works to be completed by September, and the inauguration will follow soon."

Due to the Northeast monsoon, the original deadline was shifted to February 2025. It was further delayed and scheduled to end in May due to the lack of construction material supply.

Last Sunday, when the goods train carrying diesel was derailed, a large number of people from Arakkonam, Tiruttani and other parts of the district thronged the existing Thiru Vi Ka bus terminus on Rajaji Salai, Tiruvallur.

"Due to the lack of space, the buses are lined up for 500 metres outside the terminus. Nearly a lakh of people gather at Tiruvallur Veeraraghava Perumal Swamy Temple on Amavasai, especially during the one in Aadi month. We've been waiting for a long time for the new bus terminus. Our wait has been endless," said Kishore, a resident of Tiruvallur.

Another regular commuter, S Kalimathu, who works in Poonamallee, explained, "Tiruvallur is becoming a fast-growing outskirt of Chennai. Thousands of people from Tiruvallur use bus services to reach Poonamallee, Guindy, Redhills, and Koyambedu every day. So the new bus terminus is essential for us to reduce the traffic congestion in the core town area."

"The contractor has been delaying the completion of the work. Earlier, the plan was to lay tar inside the terminus; now we are replacing it with a concrete road. The compound wall Construction is nearing completion, and the levelling process inside the terminus is underway. We are expecting the work to get completed soon, and the inauguration will also take place soon," Tiruvallur Municipality Chairperson P Udhayamalar Pandiyan.