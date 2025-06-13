Delay in release of AICTE's academic schedule irks engineering aspirants

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission formalities have been completed up to the allocation of random numbers, but the students are upset since the Higher Education Department still has no clue to fix the much-awaited counselling dates.

This is mainly due to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) delay in announcing the academic schedule for this year.

Students applied for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2025) from May 7 to June 6, and after that, as many as 2,26,359 students uploaded their certificates till June 9.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that the random numbers were also assigned to the students who had paid the registration fees and uploaded their required documents.

"At present, certificate verification has started and it will go till June 20," he said.

However, the students seeking engineering seats here were impatient over the delay in the release of a new academic schedule by AICTE.

"The AICTE should not further delay in announcing the academic schedule, which is mandatory to declare the engineering counselling dates", K Arun Kumar, an engineering aspirant, who applied for the Computer Science course, in the city said.

He claimed that the students can plan accordingly if the counselling dates were announced much earlier.

Pointing out that last year the TN engineering counselling started on July 22, the Higher Education Department official said that "it is expected that the AICTE would announce the academic year by July second week".

"If the counselling dates were announced earlier, it would be helpful for the students, especially in rural areas, who wish to have physical counselling," he said, "the applicants could plan well before for travelling purposes".

S Prakash, (name changed), a government school student in the outskirts of the city seeking 7.5 per cent horizontal quota for engineering admission, said, "I am very curious to know the counselling schedule since it will begin first for the students who avail the reservation".

The student said that when he tried to contact the AICTE head office in Delhi to know the release of the new academic schedule, there was no response.

"An official said that it is confidential and cannot reveal the schedule for individuals," he added.