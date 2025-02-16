Delay in receiving Central funds delaying scheme benefits to people, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that the delay in receiving funds from the Union government was delaying delivering scheme benefits to the people.

Chairing the fourth state-level review meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring (DISHA) Committee at the State secretariat, Stalin urged the union government to release funds without delay.

He said, "We have realised the role of the Dravidian model government in delivering the benefits of all the schemes of the Union government to the last beneficiary. Hence, we are realising the State government's share of funds without delay. However, due to the delay in receiving the funds from the Union government, the delivery of benefits of the schemes to the people is delayed. I would like to assure you that we will urge this committee to release the funds immediately."

The Chief Minister also informed that the committee would resolve to urge the Union government again to increase its share for the Prime Minister's Rural Housing Scheme to Rs 3.5 lakh each considering the rising price of raw material cost and labour costs.

Another resolution would also be adopted, urging the Centre again to release Rs 2,118 crore due to the state under the MNREGS, and relax the five-acre maximum land ceiling fixed for farmers for availing subsidy for micro irrigation projects.

Meanwhile, obliging senior AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan, who was briefly in the news over the infighting row in the party since last week, the Chief Minister announced in the meeting that appropriate measures were being taken to disburse money to coconut farmers soon, as was requested by MLA Sengottaiyan.

Stalin also said that a proposal would be sent to the Union government to increase the share for constructing houses under the PM Awas Yojana–Gramin (PMAYG) scheme based on the request of VCK MP Thol Thirumavalavan.