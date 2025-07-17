Delay in Dhanbad–Alappuzha Express due to works in Arakkonam Yard

CHENNAI: Passengers travelling on the Dhanbad–Alappuzha Express are advised to brace for delays, as the train will be regulated mid-route before reaching Arakkonam for about 90 minutes daily.

The temporary disruption will be in effect from July 19 to September 12, due to yard remodelling work underway at Arakkonam for laying the 3rd and 4th railway lines.

According to Southern Railway, this is part of the first phase of a 56-day schedule involving night blocks between 12.45 am and 2.15 am to facilitate infrastructure enhancement at the crucial Arakkonam Junction.

As of now, only train no. 13351 Dhanbad–Alappuzha Express has been marked for delay during the work window. Officials have said that changes to other services, if any, will be announced in due course from September 13.