Dejected over debts due to online trading, man kills self, 6-yr-old daughter in Tiruvallur rly station

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man and his six-year-old daughter were found dead near Putlur railway station in Tiruvallur late Saturday night. Preliminary investigations have suggested suicide as the man was allegedly dejected over his mounting debts.

The deceased were identified as Loganathan and his daughter Jaswanthika. A probe by the Arakkonam Government Railway Police (GRP) revealed that Loganathan was employed with a private firm and was living with his wife, Vani, and daughter.

On Saturday morning, Loganathan left home with his daughter, but they did not return home until late evening. As he remained unreachable over the phone, the family members grew worried and lodged a police complaint.

Early on Sunday morning, around 1 am, the GRP officials received information about two bodies matching the description of the missing man and child near Putlur railway station, after which Loganathan's family was alerted.

After the family members identified the bodies to be that of Loganathan and Jaswanthika, the bodies were moved to a government hospital for postmortem examination. The police said that Loganathan had borrowed large sums of money from several persons after he suffered continuous losses through online trading. Police said that no suicide note was recovered from the scene. Further investigations are on.