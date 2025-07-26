Defiant Anbumani & co dare to continue the rally 

CHENNAI: Even as the state police directed the Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to take note of concerns raised by PMK founder S Ramadoss against a state-wide rally started by his son Anbumani, leaders in the latter's camp asserted that the rally will be conducted as planned.

On Saturday, PMK spokesperson K Balu, who is a supporter of Anbumani, along with other supporters, met the IGP (North) to seek clarification on the circular issued by the state police pertaining to the rally. "The circular has been misunderstood. The circular was not issued to ban the rally but to apprise the district police about the concerns raised by Ramadoss," Balu told reporters.

He further added that the rally will be conducted as per the plan. "The rally is to fulfil the dreams of Ramadoss. He should be proud. The rally is to dethrone DMK and to safeguard the rights of the people," he said.

Moreover, Balu clarified that Anbumani has the authority to use the party flag and conduct events such as rallies. "Anbumani is elected by the general council and recognized by the Election Commission of India. PMK is a democratic party and any individual, including Ramadoss, cannot take decisions," he added, brazenly defying the diktat of the octogenarian party founder who has been undermining the rebellious son over what seemed to be political fall out of a feud within the family.