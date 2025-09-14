Defamatory content on Mayor, HR&CE Minister Sekarbabu ; case registered

CHENNAI: The city police's cyber crime wing (East) has booked social media handles - purportedly supporters of state BJP, TVK and other opposition parties - and a YouTube channel for posting content against Mayor R Priya and HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu.

The case was registered based on a complaint from Veeralakshmi, leader of the Tamilar Munnetra Padai Party, who provided the IDs of the social media accounts and other supporting materials to the police.

Police said the investigation will focus on identifying the content source, verifying digital evidence and individuals operating the accounts. Veeralakshmi told the media that the IT wings of the state BJP and TVK were spreading obscene content to damage the reputation of Priya and Sekar Babu.