Defamation proceedings against Murugan stayed

Murugan’s plea was challenging the September 5 order of the Madras High Court, which had refused to quash the proceedings.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Sep 2023 9:07 PM GMT
Defamation proceedings against Murugan stayed
Union Minister of State L Murugan (File)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed criminal defamation proceedings against Union Minister L Murugan on a complaint filed by Chennai-based Murasoli Trust for his alleged defamatory statements at a new conference in December 2020.

The SC bench also sought the response of the Murasoli Trust on his plea.

