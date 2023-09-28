Defamation proceedings against Murugan stayed

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed criminal defamation proceedings against Union Minister L Murugan on a complaint filed by Chennai-based Murasoli Trust for his alleged defamatory statements at a new conference in December 2020.

Murugan’s plea was challenging the September 5 order of the Madras High Court, which had refused to quash the proceedings.

The SC bench also sought the response of the Murasoli Trust on his plea.