Deepavali special trains to run between Yesvantpur and Kottayam; check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced a pair of special trains given the extra crowd of passengers during the Deepavali festival.

Train No 06215 Yesvantpur – Kottayam Express festival special will leave Yesvantpur at 6.30 pm on October 29 (Tuesday) and reach Kottayam at 8.10 am, the next day (one service).

In the return direction, train No 06216 Kottayam – Yesvantpur Express festival special will leave Kottayam at 11.10 am on October 30 (Wednesday) and reach Yesvantpur at 1.15 am, the next day (one service). The train will have stoppages at Salem, Tirupur, and Coimbatore.

Coach composition will be of two AC two-tier coaches, four AC three-tier coaches, 10 sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches, one pantry car & two luggage-cum-brake vans.

Advance reservations for the above festival special trains are open from the Southern Railway end, added the statement.