Deepavali special trains to be operated in Tamil Nadu

Chennai : Few more special trains would be operated from and to Chennai to clear the extra rush of passengers during Deepavali, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 06013 Tambaram–Sengottai Express Special will leave Tambaram at 07.30 pm on October 17 (Friday) and reach Sengottai at 07.30 am the next day (one service). In the return direction, Train No 06014 Sengottai–Tambaram Express Special will leave Sengottai at 08.45 pm on October 20 (Monday) and reach Tambaram at 09.45 am the next day (one service). The coach composition will be of one AC chair car coach, 11 chair car coaches, four general second-class coaches, and two second-class coaches (disabled friendly). The train will have stoppages at Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Dindigul and Madurai. Advance reservation for the train is open.

Train No 06161 Chennai Egmore–Madurai one-way unreserved MEMU Express special will leave Chennai Egmore at 11.45 pm on October 17 (Friday) and reach Madurai at 10.15 am the next day (one service). The train will have stoppages at Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Dindigul.

Train No 06162 Madurai–Tambaram One-Way Unreserved MEMU Express Special will leave Madurai at 12.00 pm on October 18 (Saturday) and reach Tambaram at 07.15 pm the same day (one service). The train will have stoppages at Dindigul, Ariyalur, Villupuram and Chengalpattu.

Train No 06045 Chennai Egmore–Madurai One-way Unreserved MEMU Express Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 11.45 pm on October 18 (Saturday) and reach Madurai at 11.30 am the next day (one service).

Train No 06046 Madurai–Tambaram One-Way Unreserved MEMU Express Special will leave Madurai at 08.30 pm on October 21 (Tuesday) and reach Tambaram at 04.30 am the next day (one service).

Advance reservation for train No. 06013/06014 Tambaram–Sengottai–Tambaram is open, and the remaining four trains are fully unreserved 12-car MEMU special trains, added the statement.