Deepavali: Ramanathapuram - Tambaram One way Special train to be operated on November 3

CHENNAI: One way special train would be operated from Ramanathapuram to Tambaram to clear extra rush of passengers travelling back to Chennai after Deepavali, said a Southern Railway press statement.

Train no 06162 Ramanathapuram – Tambaram one way superfast special will leave Ramanathapuram at 3.00 pm on November 3(Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 11.40 pm, the same day (one service).

The train will have stoppages at Sivaganga, Ariyalur, Villupuram and Chengalpattu.

Coach composition will be of two second class chair cars, 11 general second class coaches, one luggage cum brake van & one second class coach (disabled friendly).

Advance reservation for the special train is open, added the statement.