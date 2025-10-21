Deepavali emergencies surge by 48% across TN; 108 ambulance services on full alert

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s ‘108’ Emergency Management Service operated on high alert mode during the Deepavali festival on Monday (October 20), witnessing a sharp 48% spike in emergency cases compared to normal days. The surge, largely driven by fire accidents, burn injuries, assaults, and vehicular trauma, prompted authorities to deploy the entire ambulance fleet and implement round-the-clock response mechanisms across the State.

To ensure seamless emergency response during the festival, the scheduled services of all ambulances were postponed to maintain 100% fleet availability. Ambulances were strategically positioned in identified high-risk hotspots, while Emergency Response Centres for 108, 104, and 102 operated with full staffing in three shifts from October 19. Support staff also worked in coordination with respective district authorities to ensure rapid on-ground response.

According to official data, a total of 7,463 emergencies were handled on Deepavali day, a steep rise from 5,051 cases on regular days. Fire and burn injuries saw an alarming 904% increase, with 261 incidents reported against just 26 on normal days. Assault cases rose by 310%, while vehicular trauma incidents more than doubled, increasing from 835 to 2,578 cases.

Similarly, accidental poisoning, suicide attempts, and unconscious cases also saw significant increases, underscoring the need for heightened medical preparedness during festivals. In contrast, the number of “other” miscellaneous cases slightly declined by 30%.

Officials said this proactive and fully-staffed strategy helped ambulances reach patients within the required time frame, minimizing casualties despite the sharp increase in emergencies.

The 108 service team emphasized that vigilance, public awareness, and responsible celebration remain vital to reducing festival-related injuries and ensuring safer festivities in the years ahead.