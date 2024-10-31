Deepavali: 82 injured across Tamil Nadu while bursting crackers

CHENNAI: 82 people were injured while bursting crackers bursting across the state on Thursday until 12 pm.

According to a Thanthi TV report, one fire accident damages goods worth Rs. 5,000.

Reports also stated that there have been fire accidents in Tamil Nadu across 11 places other than firecracker incidents.

Further details awaited.