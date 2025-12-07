Deepam row: Tamil Nadu CM launches veiled attack on BJP, slams 'cheap politics' of worst kind

MADURAI: In a veiled dig at the BJP, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said creating divisions and dividing the society was not spiritualism but "cheap politics of the worst kind."

The chief minister, after announcing new infra-development related schemes here, said while his government's thought was always about Tamil Nadu's growth and development, for others it was about scuttling growth by raking up unnecessary issues.

The chief minister said the Karthigai Deepam lamp was lit in the Thirrupparankundram Subramaniya Swamy temple on December 3 and at the Uchipillayar shrine as well on the hill; other related rituals/prayers were completed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department of the government in keeping with age-old practice.

The locals and true devotees were aware of this and they completed their darshan and went home. Against this background, Stalin said the people were aware of the reason behind the "current problem," and also the "goal" of those who were raising an issue to light the lamp at a particular spot.

The CM said: "Spiritualism is all about fostering unity among the people, bringing peace of mind and doing good. "Only this could be true spiritualism ! For the sake of the political gains of some, the conspiracies of creating divisions and dividing the society is for sure not spiritualism ! that is politics and that too cheap politics of the worst kind !

The Karthigai Deepam lamp has been lit at the right place at the right time as per the practice, he asserted.

People of all religions lived like relatives in the state. In Tamil Nadu, for all times to come, only the "lamp of equality" lit by reformist leader Periyar EV Ramasamy will glitter, he said.

Detailing his government's welfare initiatives, Stalin said consecrations have been held for over 3,000 temples, something unprecedented in Tamil Nadu's history, while it was 1,490 days since the DMK assumed office.

If someone were to level an allegation that such a regime was an enemy to spiritualism, the devotees would understand their motive. "Tamil Nadu will forever be a peaceful state that celebrates Dharma."

The people of Madurai would only welcome development related initiatives and would chase away "the rioting gang" if attempts were made to stoke violence. "Vanakkam, thanks and appreciation to the people of Madurai who are on the side of peace."

Despite the trouble posed by "enemies in Delhi," and inspite of the obstacles created through the Governor, Tamil Nadu has emerged as the numero uno state in the country in terms of economic growth.

"You are unable to tolerate our journey of growth and that is why you are conspiring. Tamil Nadu will strike sixes, no matter how you deliver the ball."

Ridiculing the rival AIADMK-BJP alliance without naming them, the CM said eventually his party-led alliance would emerge as the champions of the tournament.

From December 15 onwards, eligible people, who were left out, will be enrolled under the Rs 1,000 per month assistance scheme for women.

He exuded confidence that the government led by him would retain power in the state by winning the 2026 Assembly election.

The initiatives the chief minister announced include Rs 130 crore worth, 8.4 km road from Viraganur till Sakkudi to decongest traffic.

Among the other initiatives announced were a new underground drainage system network for core city areas, including the four Masi Streets around the Meenakshi Amman temple, Therkkuvasal and Arappalayam.