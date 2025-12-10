Deepam row: Judge rejects government plea, summons Chief Secretary, ADGP

CHENNAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Secretary and the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) to appear through video conference on December 17 in connection with a contempt of court petition linked to the lighting of Karthigai Deepam atop the Tiruparankundram hill.

The order was passed by Justice GR Swaminathan while hearing a contempt plea filed over the non-implementation of his earlier directive to permit the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the Deebathoon pillar site, claimed by one section as a mere survey stone, on the hill during the recent Karthigai Deepam festival.

The controversy arose after the DMK government moved an appeal against the direction and declined to implement the single judge’s order, citing law-and-order concerns, while continuing to light Deepam at Uchi Pillayar temple on Tiruparankundram hill, citing a century-old tradition.

Following this, Rama Ravikumar, founder of the Hindu Tamizhar Katchi, filed a contempt petition against the Madurai District Collector, the Police Commissioner and the temple’s Executive Officer for failing to carry out the court’s directions.

Earlier, the State government had moved the Supreme Court of India to challenge the single judge’s order. However, the appeal is yet to be taken up for hearing. When the contempt petition came up for hearing again on Tuesday, Additional Advocate General Ravindran, along with senior advocates Veerakathiravan and Vikas Singh, appeared for the state.

The government submitted that, since the matter was pending before the Supreme Court, the High Court should await the outcome of the appeal. The state argued that the appeal concerns the correctness of the order itself and questioned how interim compliance could be insisted upon when the legality of the direction was under challenge. It further contended that temple-related actions cannot be mandated arbitrarily and that the issue also involves serious law-and-order considerations.

Rejecting the plea for adjournment on that ground, Justice GR Swaminathan observed that the question before the court was why the earlier order was not implemented. In his afternoon order, he directed the Chief Secretary and the ADGP to appear via video conference on December 17. The judge also ordered that the Union Home Ministry be impleaded as a respondent in the case.

Further, the Madurai Deputy Police Commissioner was directed to file a detailed explanation on the steps taken and the reasons for non-compliance with the original court order.