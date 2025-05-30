Deep science firm C-CAMP partners with Tamil Nadu for health projects

CHENNAI: Deep science innovation hub Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) has entered a partnership with the state government to strengthen TN's public healthcare system. Philanthropy and CSR partners can take on joint health projects with the State and C-CAMP via this initiative. TS Selvavinayagam, director, Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine and C-CAMP hosted the state's first roundtable on Public Health to set focus areas in healthcare for the year.

As part of Hitachi Energy's CSR initiative, solar power systems were installed at four PHCs in Dindigul for critical vaccine and medical equipment storage. The next step is to implement the initiative to power the maternity ward, and operation theatre/labour room at the Government Hospital in Kodaikanal via solar energy.

With the support of Siemens Healthineers, devices for early screening of diabetic peripheral neuropathy have been introduced at selected PHCs in three districts of the state.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and immediately after, contactless remote vital parameter monitoring technology was deployed in public hospitals of Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Chennai with the CSR initiative from SBI Foundation.