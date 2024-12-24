Deep depression in Bay of Bengal to bring rains to Tamil Nadu for next 3 days

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, forecasting light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in several areas over the next three days, starting Monday (December 24).

This is due to a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to bring significant weather changes to the region.

On Monday (December 23), the deep depression was located about 500 km east of Chennai and is moving southwestward. The system is expected to weaken as it shifts southward and make landfall near the Delta districts of Tamil Nadu on December 26.

After making landfall, the system will continue its movement across the State towards the Arabian Sea.

The IMD has stated that Chennai, Puducherry, and Karaikal could experience light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, during this period.

Chennai and surrounding areas are expected to receive moderate rainfall on December 24 and 25, with light fog likely in some areas during the early morning hours.

The department also indicated that Tamil Nadu could experience widespread rain on December 26 and 27 as the cyclonic system continues to influence the region.