Deep depression in Bay of Bengal now lies 780 km off Chennai: Weather department

CHENNAI: The deep depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal has moved west-northwestwards with a speed of six km per hour during the past six hours, and lay centred at 8.30 am on Sunday over the same region about 780 km east-southeast of Chennai, said the India Meteorological Department.

It is about 620 km west of Port Blair, 830 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 830 km southeast of Kakinada, and 930 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), it said.

The deep depression is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards, intensify further into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. Thereafter it is likely to move northwestwards, then north-northwestwards, and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28 morning, it said.

Continuing to move further north-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening/night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.