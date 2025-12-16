Begin typing your search...

    16 Dec 2025
    Decomposed carcass of leopard found in Kotagiri
    Representative Image (Photo: IANS) 

    COIMBATORE: The forest department officials on Tuesday recovered the decomposed carcass of a sub-adult leopard at Kotagiri in the Nilgiris.

    A team of staff from Kattabetta Forest Range were on routine patrol near Uyilatti slope, when they noticed a foul smell emanating from the area.

    Upon inspection, they discovered the decomposed body of a leopard in a crevice between rocks. Senior forest officials rushed to the spot, and veterinarians conducted a post-mortem.

    “The exact cause of the animal’s death will be known only upon receiving a post-mortem report. The leopard is likely to be aged around four years,” said an official.

