Begin typing your search...

    Decomposed body of young woman found dumped in suitcase in Salem

    The body was found in a rotten state, suggesting that the body may have been there for several days, stated a report from Thanthi TV.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|1 Oct 2024 5:01 AM GMT
    Decomposed body of young woman found dumped in suitcase in Salem
    X

    Decomposed body of young woman found dumped in suitcase

    CHENNAI: A decomposed body of a young woman dumped inside a suitcase was found near Sangagiri in Salem district.

    The body was found in a rotten state, suggesting that the body may have been there for several days, stated a report from Thanthi TV.

    Police arrived at the scene and have initiated an investigation to identify the victim and the circumstances of her death.

    Further details awaited.

    SalemDead bodyDeath case
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick