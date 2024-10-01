Begin typing your search...
Decomposed body of young woman found dumped in suitcase in Salem
The body was found in a rotten state, suggesting that the body may have been there for several days, stated a report from Thanthi TV.
CHENNAI: A decomposed body of a young woman dumped inside a suitcase was found near Sangagiri in Salem district.
Police arrived at the scene and have initiated an investigation to identify the victim and the circumstances of her death.
Further details awaited.
