Decomposed body of 30-yr-old man fished out of Vellore Fort moat

VELLORE: Vellore North police aided by the local fire and rescue services fished out the decomposed body of a 30-year-old youth on Tuesday. Locals alerted by the foul smell emanating from moat of the Vellore Fort near the Periyar park informed the police who found a body wrapped in a thick red blanket. As it was caught under some bushes it took the fire service personnel nearly an hour to pull out the body with cut injuries on the face and hands.

The hands were tied with strips torn from his shirt and the name AC Chitra was tattooed on his hand. Vellore SP N Manivannan visited the spot to which finger print experts and a sniffer dog were brought. Police said that the state of decomposition revealed that the youth might have been killed three or more days ago. Police are investigating to see if any missing person report has been filed in any police station within Vellore city limits.