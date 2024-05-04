Decomposed bodies of nomadic trio puzzle cops in Salem

COIMBATORE: The decomposed bodies of two men and a woman were found beneath the bridge of a dried stream in Jalakandapuram in Salem on Friday.

Acting on the information of a foul smell emanating from the spot, the Jalakandapuram police reached the spot to check out.

The cops found the bodies of two men, aged around 60 years and a woman in a decomposed state.

A preliminary examination conducted by the police revealed that the trio might have died a week ago as their bodies were completely decomposed. The bodies were sent for a post-mortem at Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital.

An investigation is underway to ascertain whether the trio committed suicide by consuming poison or were murdered elsewhere and their bodies thrown here by the assailants.

Police are also gathering details of those who had gone missing from Salem and neighbouring districts.

Police have also recovered a moped from the spot, three plastic cups and a large number of trinkets (dayathu) suggesting that the dead could be gipsies involved in its sale.

The Jalakandapuram police have registered a case of suspicious death and further inquiries are on.