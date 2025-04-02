Declare Tiruchy second capital, says Nainar Nagendran

CHENNAI: BJP legislative party leader Nainar Nagendran on Tuesday demanded that the State government designate Tiruchy as TN’s second capital.

“During MGR’s tenure, there was a push to make Tiruchy the capital. He even initiated steps. In that spirit, it should now be officially declared the second capital. From Tirunelveli, I can reach Tiruchirappalli in three hours through Vande Bharat,” BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran said while participating in the debate on demands for grants for the Department of Highways and Minor Ports and Public Works.

He further suggested that a seven-day Assembly session be held in Tiruchy on a trial basis to assess the administrative advantages of such a move. Intervening in the discussion, Speaker M Appavu remarked, that there were demands to declare Chennai as a second national capital in the country.

Responding, Nainar Nagendran added, “If the right circumstances arise, such a shift can be considered in the future.” His remarks fueled a lively discussion on the topic within the Assembly.

Following the debate, as he concluded his speech, Nainar Nagendran expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister MK Stalin for fulfilling various demands put forth by him. Responding to this, CM Stalin said, “He (Nagendran) has expressed his gratitude, but I did not expect it. He always speaks with affection and urges us to consider it.”