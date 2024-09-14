Declare ECR as protected bird habitat, cancel helicopter permissions: Anbumani urges TN govt

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to declare East Coast Road (ECR) as protected bird habitat and cancel permissions that boots helicopter tourism in the region.

In a statement, Anbumani said that ECR between Chennai and Puducherry is ecologically important and more measures should be taken to conserve the environment.

"But the government is giving importance only to tourism rather than giving attention to the environment. As a part of this, a helicopter tour was launched in Kovalam in November. This caused disturbances to birds apart from causing high noise," he added.

He recalled that the permission given to the helicopter tour was revoked after PMK wrote letters to the environment department secretary and Chengalpattu district collector.

"But, the helicopter tour is said to have commenced again. The government has also decided to intensify helicopter tours. This is dangerous. Thousands of migratory birds visit water bodies along ECR. PMK is demanding to declare the region between Pallikaranai to Kazhuveli as bird sanctuary. However, the government is imposing helicopter tours, " he opined.

Pointing out restrictions around Vedanthangal bird sanctuary, Anbumani opined that the government can earn more revenue by declaring the region as protected bird habitat.

"The government should revoke permission given for helicopter tours. If not, PMK will stage a protest along with Pasumai Thayagam and other environmental organizations," he warned.